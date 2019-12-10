Deepika Padukone’s Chhapaak Trailer Leaves Netizens Awestruck; Fans Trend ‘Hats Off To Deepika’

Chhapaak trailer is finally out now, which sees Deepika Padukone slipping into the role of Malti has already left the fans speechless with the spine chilling and inspiring journey of Laxmi Agarwal.

With Deepika Padukone going all the way into the skin of the character narrating the story of an acid victim-survivor through her commendable acting skills, is winning many hearts. Inspired by Deepika’s such a bold move, Twitterati are trending the keyword ‘Hats Off To Deepika’.

The trailer unfolds to show Malti’s new face, her struggle to come to terms with her scarred face and her will to fight and Deepika playing such a challenging role has already taken the internet by storm to which fans have appreciated the actress in various forms and are trending the keyword ‘Hats Off To Deepika’.

The two-minute-long trailer will surely give you goosebumps with Deepika’s impactful acting. The actress doing a film like this, is a testimony of her being the leading lady of Bollywood and taking up such a great story to tell.

Chhapaak, which highlights the life of an acid attack survivor puts forth the confidence of the victim to be taken as a lesson and marks her as an inspiration for those who have faced a similar situation.

Helmed by Meghna Gulzar, the film is produced by KA Productions & Fox Star Studios all set to release on 10th January 2020. The film also is presented by Fox Star Studios.

Hats Off to Deepika !! We are so proud of you❤️❤️❤️❤️ @TeamDeepika_SG https://t.co/rbkeE7YQP1 — DeepikaHolics💫 (@DeepikaHolics) December 10, 2019

The trailer of #Chhapaak looks amazing! #Deepika portrays one of the most difficult characters with such ease and beauty !! No one could have potrayed Malti's role better than you #DeepikaPadukone, HATTS OFF😍😍 Hats Off To Deepika https://t.co/xoAjCLEue4 — J E N N Y (@Aliaasjenny) December 10, 2019

After watching this trailer I just can't wait to see how beautifully she's going to portray the role of Malti in #Chhapaak!!! Hats Off To Deepika, she nails every role https://t.co/5WpWkNpLTk — AnVesha 🔥 (@ViratsAnu18) December 10, 2019

She's going to portray the role of Malti in #Chhapaak!!! Awaiting to see #Deepika's magic on-screen as Malti in Chhapaak as she's going to redefine beauty! Hats Off To Deepika https://t.co/mcebpJwLEC — Sagar Laad 🇮🇳 (@sagar_laad) December 10, 2019

