Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Play A Badminton Match – Guess Who Won?

Deepika Padukone is busy adding new achievements to her kitty with each passing day. Meanwhile yesterday the actress was present for a conversation with Shekhar Gupta where she was asked if she has ever played badminton with husband Ranveer Singh.

During the interaction when audience was given a green signal to ask questions, a fan asked whether Ranveer has faced her in the badminton court and if yes who has won. To this Deepika, flaunting her killer smile revealed that the two have played badminton with each other. Further talking about who won she said, “Is that even a question I need to answer.” She then added, “I can even tell you the score but he will be very upset and since he is in Hyderabad right now, he might never come back.”

For the unversed Deepika is a national level badminton player and daughter of legendary badminton player Prakash Padukone. Deepika will be next seen in Chhapaak, directed by Megna Gulzar and set to release on January 10, 2020. The film is based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal.

She will also be seen with Ranveer in 83’, which will hit the big screens on April 10, 2020. 83’ is based on India’s iconic victory at the 1983 Cricket World Cup. While Ranveer plays legendary cricketer Kapil Dev, Deepika will be playing his onscreen wife Romi Dev.

