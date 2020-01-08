Deepika Padukone On JNU Violence: “I Hope This Doesn’t Become The New Normal”

Yesterday, Deepika Padukone visited JNU in Delhi and showed her support to the protest happening there. On January 5, a group of students with rods and sticks (which as said to be ABVP goons) entered JNU and attacked the students and staff there. Since then, there has been unrest and lots of protest against the attack and asking the government to take action against the goons.

Deepika’s presence came out as a huge support to all those who are fighting for the right. The actress has a huge influence as she is one of the biggest superstars in India. A lot of celebs hailed the actress for taking a brave step despite her film Chhapaak‘s release in 2 days.

In an interview with India Today, Deepika Padukone was asked about the protest and attack on students in JNU, Jamia and AMU. The Piku actress said, “I said what I wanted to say 2 years ago when Padmaavat was releasing. It’s the same fear I felt two years at the time. When I see all this, I feel pain. I hope that this doesn’t become the new normal that anyone can say anything and get away with it.”

She added, “I feel scared and feel sad too. I think this isn’t the foundation of our nation.”

Watch the video below:

Meanwhile, after Deepika visited JNU, she stood behind JNUSU Aishe Ghosh. Her visit also received backlash from some people who started trending #BoycottChhapaak but her supporters immediately started a trending #ISupportDeepika to stand with the actress.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!