VIDEO: Deepika Padukone Comes Out In The Support Of JNU Students; Does A Peaceful Protest With The Attacked Students

Through a very surprising turn of events, actress Deepika Padukone showed up at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) moments before now. She has come in the support of the students and has spoken up loud where does she stand in the debate that’s been happening for a couple of days.

It’s been 2 days since a masked mob forcefully thrashed a bunch of students and teachers on the campus. Reports state that this mob-attack has left 30 people injured provoking many people around the country to unite.

When she arrived, people hoped she would say something but that wasn’t the case. She just stood in silence with the crowd & expressed her unity with them. She stood with the students who were attacked which came across as a bold statement by the actress. Joining her was president of the students’ union Aishe Ghosh. Kanhaiya Kumar, who has been a former student leader, was also seen with the rally.

People close to her stated to the sources that she is there to express solidarity with the students. It was around 7.30 pm when she arrived at the leafy campus. She was also present at the public meeting for 15 minutes. She had a word with a couple of members from the students’ union and left.

She has surely surprised and rose out of the disturbing silence maintained by most of the actors over the matter. This clearly shows her intentions and where does her choice lie about the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act.

She, yesterday, was quoted speaking to NDTV and sharing her thoughts about the matter. She had said, “I feel proud that we are not scared. I think to be able to express ourselves. I think the fact we are thinking about this and about the future of our country… it is nice to see people are coming out on the streets to voice this and express [themselves]. Because if we want to see change, this is very important.”

