Chhapaak actress Deepika Padukone is taking a huge step forward with her portrayal as an acid attack survivor in the upcoming Meghna Gulzar directorial. While that remains one of the concerned issues, the country on the other hand is going through a major crisis ever since the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAA) has been passed. Here’s what DP has to say about it and the on-going JNU violence.

At a recent interview, Deepika shared that she’s glad that the citizens of the country are coming together and standing united. “It’s nice to see people coming out on the streets. I feel proud that we aren’t scared to express ourselves and the fact that people are voicing their opinion whether on the streets or from their homes. If we want to see any change in our life or our society, it is extremely important to keep all points of view on the table,” said Deepika Padukone at a recent interaction with NDTV.

Meanwhile, various celebrities from the Industry have condemned the JNU attacks that have been disturbing the entire nation. Yesterday, Anil Kapoor too spoke about it at the Malang trailer launch and shared, “I feel it has to be condemned. It was quite sad, quite shocking. In fact, I was so disturbed, I couldn’t sleep the entire night thinking ‘what is happening?’ So it has to be condemned, there’s no solution through violence and whoever did it should be punished.”

Aditya Roy Kapur backed Anil’s stance and further added that the wrongdoings should be taken an action against.

Various other celebrities like Swara Bhasker, Anurag Kashyap, Richa Chaddha amongst others have put forth their opinions and condemned the violent act.

