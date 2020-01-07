Good Newwz Box Office Day 11: Has Very Good Hold On Second Monday Too

Good Newwz Box Office Day 11: This Akshay Kumar-Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer is continuing its fantastic run right into the second week as well. After enjoying 10 days of release during the season of festivities and celebrations when it was peppered with full or partial holidays, Monday was the first truly working day for the film. Even then it managed to bring in 5 crores*, which is quite impressive. The ticket rates have come down to normal and still footfalls have been good enough to warrant a healthy number.

On its second Friday, the film had garnered 8.10 crores which means the fall on Monday is less than 50%. From here on if the Raj Mehta directed film manages to stay over the 4 crores mark for rest of the week, it would be a good enough feat for Good Newwz.

As of now, the Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani starrer has reached 167.10 crores* in just 11 days, hence indicating an average score of over 15 crores per day ever since release. By the time the third weekend is through, or may be a day or two later, the Karan Johar production should enter the 200 Crore Club. While that would be a remarkable feat in itself, everything that Good Newwz collects from that point on would be an added bonus.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

