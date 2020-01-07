Is Amitabh Bachchan’s Cryptic Tweet A Response To JNU Violence?

Bollywood veteran Amitabh Bachchan has come into the spotlight on social media for a cryptic tweet.

Amitabh shared an emoji of “folded hands” on Twitter in the wee hours of Sunday night. The tweet currently has 454 Retweets and 8.5K Likes.

T 3602 – 🙏 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 5, 2020

Incidentally, the tweet came in the wake of several social media users asking the Bollywood icon to speak up on Sunday night’s attack on students and teachers by a mob at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in Delhi.

While it is not directly clear if Big B’s tweet is a reply to the incident, or his fans requesting him to comment on the same, the post came right after several masked individuals thrashed students and teachers inside the JNU campus with wooden and metal rods.

While the number of the injured in the various clashes, which continued throughout the day is not yet known, at least 20 students were admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) with severe injuries, including the JNU Students Union President Aishe Ghosh, who was reportedly hit over the eye with an iron rod.

