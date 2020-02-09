Deepika Padukone Talks About Mahabharat & We’re Sensing A Blockbuster As She Says, “It” Take 5 Times Longer To Execute”

Even before Chhapaak was out, Deepika Padukone treated her fans by announcing her next outing with producer Madhu Mantena. The period drama based on Draupadi from the epic Indian mythology Mahabharat will see Deepika give a fresh perspective on Draupadi and her life.

However, its been almost four months to that announcement and fans have no update about that’s happening with the film. When DP was recently quizzed about the update on the film, she has been quoted by Mid-Day saying, “I am not someone who believes in making an announcement to create buzz.” Further stating that she took up the film after a lot of deliberate thinking, Deepika said, “I was busy with Chhapaak promotions, so there was no time to sit down and discuss [this film]. We have yet to ascertain the cast and crew.”

For those who have joined in late, Deepika will also be co-producing the film, and the actress is well aware that it will be no cakewalk. But Deepika remains unfazed by the huge responsibility she has chosen to shoulder with this epic drama. “Making the Mahabharat is not like making any other film. From the scale of production to the budget and costumes, it will take five times longer to execute. I cannot turn it around in a short time frame. It is my most ambitious project.”

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone was last seen in Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak alongside Vikrant Massey. The film was based on the real-life of acid attack survivor, Laxmi Agarwal.

She also has Kabir Khan’s 83 in the pipeline alongside Ranveer Singh.

