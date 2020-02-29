Deepika Padukone Comments ‘Steal Him’ On Taimur Ali Khan’s SUPER CUTE Video

Deepika Padukone was last seen in Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak and the film was based on the story of an acid-attack survivor. The film also starred Vikrant Massey in a pivotal role and their performances was loved by their fans as well as the critics. Now, we all know who’s the most popular and hyped star-kid of B-Town. Yes, it’s none other than the ‘Chhote Nawab’ of Pataudis, Taimur Ali Khan.

Yesterday, a celebrity hairstylist, Yianni Tsapatori shared a video on Instagram with Taimur, who’s accompanying mom, Kareena Kapoor Khan and dad, Saif Ali Khan for a shoot and is going viral on the internet.

Yianni captioned the video as, “New assistant or…the boss?! 🤔”. Taimur is cutely standing in the video and helping the stylist with a blower and giggling. Deepika Padukone was quick to react to the video. Reacting to the video Deepika Padukone wrote, “”steal him!!!🤫” while Alia Bhatt wrote, “OMG!!!!!!!! 🔥🔥”.

Check out the video here:

Meanwhile, on the work front Deepika Padukone will be next seen in Kabir Khan’s 83. The film is based on the International Cricket Worldcup of 1983 and Ranveer Singh will be seen playing the role of legendary cricketer, Kapil Dev.

The film is slated to release on April 10, 2020.

