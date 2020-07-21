Rinzing Denzongpa, son of veteran actor Danny Denzongpa, will resume shooting for his debut film soon.

Titled “Squad”, 70 per cent of the film has been shot in Belarus. Rinzing Denzongpa could not finish the shoot because lockdown was imposed in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

After more than three months, with the lockdown being relaxed, the film industry is resuming shoots with precautions. The team of “Squad”, led by Rinzing Denzongpa which also stars Malvika Raaj, will resume shooting next month in Belarus.

“These are unprecedented times and no one thought we would go through a crisis where each and everyone will get affected. Unfortunately we couldn’t go back to shoot in April but we are now gearing up to resume shoot with all safety measures and protocols in place. We will be one of the first major motion pictures to resume shooting first,” said the film’s director Nilesh Sahay.

The action film led by Rinzing Denzongpa also boasts of names like stunt co-ordinator Keir Beck of “Mad Max: Fury Road” fame, working on the action sequences along with stunt crew from six other countries and with 400 stuntmen.

The film was supposed to release this summer. The makers are now eyeing a release date in December 2020.

