Taylor Swift Has Her Lookalike In A Nurse Named Ashley & We're STUNNED!

Singer Taylor Swift has a doppelgänger on Tiktok! Yes, you read that right.

Ashley is a nurse by profession, but there is another thing about her, which is very cool, that is, her resemblance to the ‘Love Story’ singer. And that’s not all, which is common between the two. Both the ladies, Taylor Swift and Ashley, reside in Nashville and are fans of Grey’s Anatomy.

Ashley became popular after she shared a video on Tiktok, which soon went viral. The video has been seen almost a million times, but Ashley is not really happy with her similarity with Taylor Swift. When she is out shopping or even on a date with her hubby, people surround her and ask her questions like, “Can I get a photo?” or point at her and say, “OMG Taylor!” Well, this does not sound that exciting, does it?

Even the comments on Tiktok are quite the same. A user commented, “You look more like Taylor than Taylor looks like Taylor.”

And why not? Ashley and Taylor both have beautiful blonde hair and pretty alike features. Anyone can mistake Ashley to be Taylor Swift.

In the Tiktok video, she wrote, “I wear scrubs all day and just want to look nice for a change.”

As the video ends, she changes into baggy sweats and says, “No more looking cute in public.”

Just recently, the internet was surprised by Jennifer Aniston’s doppelgänger as well. Blogger Caitlin was flooded with comments talking about her resemblance to the FRIENDS actress.

