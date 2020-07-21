Singer-songwriter Carrie Underwood is all set to finally release her first Christmas album. She announced the same via a video on Instagram. The video, which is almost 2 minutes long, sees Carrie talking about the new album titled ‘The Gift.’

The caption reads, “I realize we’re in the middle of a summer heatwave, but I couldn’t wait to tell you….at long last, my very first Christmas album #MyGift is coming September 25! So much love has gone into this, and I cannot wait to share it with you!”

In the video, Carrie Underwood says, “This year, it was just kind of on my heart to do this Christmas album. I just felt like this was such a fitting time, kind of feel like it’s a more perfect time than ever to record an album like this. I’ve always wanted to make a Christmas album, and it’s something that really has to be well thought out. So right after the ‘Cry Pretty’ tour 360 was over, this was the next step I knew I wanted to take.”

Talking about the name of the album, Carrie Underwood said that it is really hard to name a Christmas album. She also said that she was inspired by one of her favorite songs, ‘ Little Drummer Boy’, because of the ‘sentiment behind it.’

She said, “[It’s] just so honest. There’s a little boy, and I, of course, think of my 5-year-old Isaiah. They’re bringing gifts to baby Jesus. He doesn’t have anything. He’s poor, so he says, ‘I know. I’m going to play my drum for him. That’s what I have.’ And to me, that’s a gift that was given to him by God, his love of music. I imagine he was a good little drummer.”

Carrie Underwood’s ‘My Gift’ will be released on September 25.

Watch the video yourself:



Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!