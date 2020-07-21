There is a piece of sad news for Leonardo DiCaprio’s ex-girlfriend Bar Refaeli’s fans. The supermodel has been convicted on four counts of tax offences, capping a prolonged tax evasion case against her and her family on Monday by the Israeli court.

Yes, you have read it right! As reported by The Sun, Bar Refaeli was sentenced to nine months of community. Not just that, her mum got jailed for 16 months for not paying the taxes on their income of almost $10 million (£7.9million).

Bar Refaeli and her mother Tzipi Levine appeared in a Tel Aviv courthouse wearing masks owing to the global pandemic of the coronavirus. They accepted a plea bargain agreement and were ordered to pay a fine of $1.5 million (£1.2m) and millions in unpaid taxes as well. Rafaeli’s lawyer also argued that the plea bargain showed that she hadn’t evaded tax intentionally.

Bar Refaeli’s case was focussed on her residence years ago when she was at the peak of her career in modelling and gracing magazine covers. As per Israeli tax laws, the residency of a person is determined primarily by whether the concerned person has spent most of the calendar year in the country. Refaeli claimed that she had not and because of that she was not needed to declare her worldwide income during the years in question.

But prosecutors rejected Bar Refaeli’s claim and charged her with providing wrong information on tax. This is certainly sad for Leonardo DiCaprio’s model ex-girlfriend. What is your take on the whole matter? Do let us know in the comments section and Stay tuned for more updates!

