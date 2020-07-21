Amber Heard Addresses POOP Row, Alleges Her Dog Ate A Bag Of Johnny Depp's Marijuana!

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp’s divorce case is only turning nastier with every passing day. The Fantastic Beasts actor is currently fighting a case against the renowned publication, The Sun and his editor Dan Wootton. They referred to him as a ‘wife-beater’ in one of their articles.

The trial finally began last week after a hiatus owing to Coronavirus pandemic. Amber took the witness box for the 2nd day today and addressed some serious allegations. She also spoke about the alleged poop found on Johnny’s bed.

Now, during the live proceeding of the case, Amber Heard made a shocking revelation on the poop controversy. Pictures of the poop on Johnny Depp’s bed went viral shortly after it was shown at the court last week.

Now, Amber revealed that her Bull Terrier dog, Boo, has the problem of messing herself ever since she ate a bag of Johnny Depp’s Marijuana.

Explaining it further, Heard revealed when Boo was a puppy she ate a bag of marijuana and ever since then she had issues. The Aquaman actress was then asked if the cleaning lady, Hilda Vargas didn’t clean up. To this, Amber replied that usually, she would only do it, as it’s unfair for the cleaner to clean up the excrement and deal with it.

Heard revealed that Boo would often cuddle with Johnny in the bed and mess it up. Amber also heard Ms Vargas giving evidence last week and confessing that it looked more of a human poop to her.

When asked if Amber pooped on the bed in frustration, the Aquaman actress denied it and said, “It’s absolutely disgusting”. She continued, “unimaginable to me”.

We hope that justice prevails!

