Dance With Varun Dhawan, Kabaddi With Sidharth Malhotra – Tiger Shroff Is Game On!

The trailer launch of Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria & Ananya Panday’s much-awaited flick, Student Of The Year 2, took place today and it was nothing short of insane! While the team spoke spilt the beans on a lot of subject including their personal lives, one thing that caught our attention was Tiger & Tara speaking about the old students Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan & Sidharth Malhotra.

It all started when Tiger was asked whom amongst Sidharth & Varun would he pick up for a one on one competition, and in which field. To which, he said, “I would like to compete with Varun in Dance and Athletics and with Sidharth – it’d be a Kabaddi match because he’s tall.”

Planning to watch any movie in the theatres? Click here and enjoy exclusive cashback offers!

Moreover, when he was asked for his opinion on Varun’s statement of not being a part of Student Of The Year 2 because he is now a grown up, he replied, “Definitely, Varun has only grown since Student Of The Year… he’s a student of the cinema.. but he has definitely evolved in his career”

Meanwhile, when we spoke to Tara about her amazing singing skills and on comparison with Alia who is also a great singer, she said, “I don’t think I can compete with Alia because sings beautifully in Hindi. I would love to sing with her one day though… that I would love to do”

SOTY 2 is directed by Punit Malhotra and produced by Dharma Productions. The film has been majorly shot in Dehradun.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!