Actor Kunal Kemmu went for a bike ride with his wife, actress Soha Ali Khan, and daughter Inaaya, and shared an image of the experience for fans on social media.

In the image, Kunal and Soha are seen in biking gear while Inaaya wears a pink helmet. The picture captures the three sitting on a bike.

“Make room it’s time to Vroom,” Kunal Kemmu captioned the image, which currently has 114K likes on the photo-sharing website.

Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan tied the knot in 2015 and Inaaya was born in 2017.

Kunal often goes on bike rides. Last year, he went on a bike ride in Europe with Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter.

On the work front, Kunal Kemmu was recently seen in the second season of “Abhay”. Prior to it, he wowed audiences with his acting in “Lootcase” and “Malang”.

Meanwhile, Soha Ali Khan is getting back to routine after all the festivities, which includes her regular fitness regime.

The mother of one took to Instagram to share a boomerang of herself getting ready for a workout session. “Post Diwali workout mode on! #workoutmotivation #backtobasics,” she wrote with the video.

Soha Ali Khan had shared healthy feast ideas for the festival season a while back because she feels it is easy to get carried away during festivals.

