Dabangg 3: Shah Rukh Khan Will Make A Cameo In Salman Khan Starrer & It Was All Decided On A FACETIME CALL!

Fans go haywire as soon as they hear a Salman Khan – Shah Rukh Khan collaboration on the cards! Post a successful jugalbandi in the song Issaqbaazi from Zero, rumours were rife about the duo uniting with Sanjay Leela Bhansali for a blockbuster project. Although there’s no confirmation about it yet, we have another good news for the Khan fans! Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in a cameo in Dabangg 3 and that’s probably the best news of the day.

According to a report by entertainment portal Pinkvilla, Shah Rukh will be seen in a cameo during the flashback sequences in the movie. The funny part is that all of it was decided in a video call between both. “Dabangg 3 has a few flashback portions which will trace Salman’s journey before he became the Robinhood of the area. There’s a character It’s of a man who helps Salman during an important scene. The team was thinking of a few names when Salman decided to call his good friend Shah Rukh to shoot for it. Salman and SRK did a FaceTime call a few weeks back, which is when Salman asked him if he can make an appearance in D3. SRK happily said yes to it,” a source close to the development revealed.

Moreover, the makers are now finalising SRK’s dates as per reports. “They are currently talking and locking SRK’s dates for the cameo. It’s barely a day or two of the shoot and they will film the scenes at Film City itself, where the sets have been built,” adds the source.

Salman and Shah are the blockbuster Khans of Bollywood and it’s indeed great to see them continuously rooting for each other. It’s all the kind of friends we need, so why not cherish these friendship goals?

