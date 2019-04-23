Breaking: Sunny Deol Joins BJP, Will Contest Elections From Gurdaspur

There were speculations from a long time that Bollywood actor and filmmaker Sunny Deol may join political party BJP. The reports have proved to be true now as Sunny is all set to contest elections from currently ruling side.

Earlier it was reported that Sunny may fight elections from Amritsar but now Gurdaspur has been finalised as his constituency.

Planning to watch any movie in the theatres? Click here and enjoy exclusive cashback offers!

Two days back, Sunny had met BJP President Amit Shah at the Pune Airport and since then there were strong reports that he will make an announcement soon.

Sunny was welcomed to the Party by Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Railway Minister Piyush Goyal.

Sunny’s friend and filmmaker Anil Sharma also took to Twitter and congratulated him for joining BJP. He shared a pic with Sunny and wrote-

“56-inch ka Seena toh tha ab 62-inch ka bhi aa gaya .. congratulations my favourite @iamsunnydeol for joining #BJP”

56 inch ka Seena toh tha ab 62 inch ka bhi aa gaya .. congratulations my favourite @iamsunnydeol for joining #BJP pic.twitter.com/ic38Z2rhic — Anil Sharma (@Anilsharma_dir) April 23, 2019

On the Bollywood front, Sunny was last seen in Yamla Pagla Deewana 3, Mohalla Assi and Bhaiaji Superhit. He will be next seen in the upcoming film Blank which marks the debut of Twinkle Khanna’s cousin and Akshay’s brother-in-law Karan Kapadia. Sunny Deol is also set to launch his son Karan Deol in his upcoming directorial Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas. The film is slated to release on July, 19, 2019.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!