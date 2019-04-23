Karan Johar Reveals How Kareena Kapoor Is The Minister Of Gossip Affairs & Ranbir Kapoor – The Broadcasting Minister Of It!

Bollywood’s longtime BFF, Karan Johar & Kajol, reunited on The Kapil Sharma Show and what else do you expect coming your way? It’s definitely a lot of gossips and revelations! While the camaraderie between the both isn’t unknown to anybody, what caught our attention is Kapil Sharma’s hypothetical situation of the film-maker becoming the Prime Minister of Bollywood. As a response, KJo created his own creative set of ministers, and he has some really interesting titles and reasons behind it!

From Kareena Kapoor Khan to Varun Dhawan, check out all the kind of ministers Karan Johar would have under his reign of being the Prime Minister of Bollywood:

Planning to watch any movie in the theatres? Click here and enjoy exclusive cashback offers!

1. Minister Of Gossip Affairs: Will be lead by none other than the one and only, Kareena Kapoor Khan. Her obsession with inside information is viral all over, but KJo revealed where exactly she gets all her scoops from. “She wakes up and calls her PR team for the day’s gossip. Then, she calls me up to confirm them,” he revealed.

2. Ministry Of Broadcasting Affairs: Now, the gossip is definitely passing onto cousin Ranbir Kapoor, but the interesting part is how he would in no time broadcast the info and get it viral all over. Johar stated, “If we need to broadcast the news, we should give it to Ranbir (Kapoor). He’ll have it published in the papers in two days.”

3. Ministry Of Social Media: Rumours were amusingly rife that Varun Dhawan & Alia Bhatt with their pro-skills are managing the promotions of Kalank. Well, that although isn’t true but one thing that’s assured according to KJo is that he would give the title to Dhawan for obvious reasons. “I know his handles are managed by him and not his team. I can tell from the grammatical mistakes he makes,” he laughs.

4. Show Off Minister: Well, this one was added by Kajol as she gave the quirky title to Karan. In response, he said, “Am I a show-off? I am so down to earth that I am talking to you.”

5. Apart from the actress, he also gave another title to himself and that’s House Party Minister, and we couldn’t agree more with him!

6. Ministry of Fashion: This, of course, is a no brainer, and there’s no single doubt about it. While taking her name, KJo also coined the term, “Bollywood’s resident clothes horse Sonam Kapoor.”

7. Health Ministry: If not Khiladi Kumar from B’Town, who else would it be? Johar also mentioned Akshay Kumar as the “fittest person in the industry”

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!