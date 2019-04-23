What! Not Ranveer Singh But Randeep Hooda Was The First Choice For Kapil Dev

After giving a spectacular performance in Simmba, a film that reaped gold at the Box office, Ranveer Singh is gearing up for his first biopic titled ’83. The Gully Boy star is essaying the role of Kapil Dev but it came as a huge surprise to know that the first choice for the role was Randeep Hooda.

The film revolves around the Cricket world cup held in 1983, which was won by India in a historical match.

But do you know that Ranveer was not the first choice for the role? Before Ranveer Singh, the role was offered to actor Randeep Hooda. This was when the film was to be directed by Sanjay Pooran Singh. This was formally announced and the look test was done too. But due to some circumstances, the project went into the hands of Kabir Khan and Ranveer bagged the role.

Randeep Hooda will be seen in love Aajkal 2, alongside Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali khan, which is slated to release on 14th Feb 2020.

