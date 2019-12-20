The much-awaited Salman Khan & Prabhudheva’s cop drama, Dabangg 3, will be available on big screen in certain interior villages of Maharashtra that have no cinema halls, thanks to the mobile digital movie theatre technology.

Put simply, the technology pertains to inflatable theatres that can be carried and set up anywhere. The technology will take the film to remote places in the districts of Vaduth, Satara and Tasgaon and Sangli, where there are no digital theatres.

These mobile theatres put up by Picture Time Digiplex, a mobile theatre company, in collaboration with Cinemawale, which uses these theatres to take films to rural areas with no theatre screens.

Most of these portable cinema halls are 150-seaters and are equipped with air-conditioning facility and 5.1 Dolby sound system. Picture Time shall host three to four screenings of ‘Dabangg 3’ in a day.

“For the first time, Picturetime is going to host films in interiors of Satara and Sangli in Maharashtra. The people there are going to watch the film on big screen in the digiplex, and that too a film belonging to a blockbuster franchise like ‘Dabangg’! This is a matter of pride for us. The aim behind our concept is to take newly-released films to the interiors where cinema isn’t accessible and where a multiplex-like experience is still a dream for many,” said Sushil Chaudhary, CEO, Picturetime.

Directed by Prabhudheva, Dabangg 3 also features Sudeep, Sonakshi Sinha, debutant Saiee Manjrekar and Pankaj Tripathi among others.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!