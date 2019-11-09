Dabangg 3 Controversy: Rahat Fateh Ali Khan’s Clear Stance On Having Bad Feelings Towards Salman Khan For Replacing his Voice

Salman Khan starrer Dabangg 3 is one of the most anticipated films of the year. While the recently released trailer and songs have impressed the audience, the film also sparked a controversy when the news that Salman replaced Rahat Fateh Ali Khan for the Naina song went viral. It is now that the spokesperson of the maestro singer has opened up about the issue and below is all you need to know.

Following the Naina streak after Tere Mast Mast Do Nain and Tore Naina Dagabaaz Re, Rahat had recorded the number, Naina Lade. Later, due to the tension between the two countries, Salman decided to drop the maestro’s voice and replaced it with Javed Ali’s.

Now talking about the issue a spokesperson to Rahat named Salman Ahmed told a Pakistani daily that there are no hard feeling from the maestro’s side.

He said, “Basically two songs were recorded for Dabangg 3. Everyone wanted the songs and they’re really good. This song ‘Naina’ is lovely and everyone misses the fact that Rahat sahab’s version couldn’t go on. But at the end of the day, of course, he (Salman Khan) has to see the interests of his country, so I don’t think the artist has choices there given the circumstances,”

Stressing on the fact how things might have turned bad if the shuffling wasn’t done he added, “If the song (Rahat’s version) would’ve been released, there’d be controversies, the film would have been affected and nobody wants that. That’s why we didn’t do the song,” and also makes it clear, “It’s not bad blood. It’s not like Salman Khan purposely dropped the song.”

Ahmed signed off stating, “At this moment, (given) the emotions and sentiments of that industry and the country, he (Salman) only adhered to them. Otherwise, we all know there are people who want a reason to damage Salman Khan’s reputation by creating a fuss and having needless controversies. There’s no bad blood, nothing intentional. I would say it is more circumstantial than anything else and that’s about it.”

Meanwhile, Dabangg 3 stars Sonakshi Sinha, Saiee Manjrekar and Kiccha Sudeep alongside Salman. Directed by Prabhudheva the film is set for a December 20 release.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!