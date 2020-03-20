Coronavirus Pandemic: Irrfan Khan’s Son Is Back In Mumbai & Will Practice Quarantine For 2 Weeks

Irrfan Khan was last seen in Angrezi Medium opposite Radhika Madan and Kareena Kapoor Khan. The film couldn’t do well because of coronavirus pandemic as the government ordered a shutdown of theaters. Meanwhile, Irrfan is in London getting treated for cancer there.

He wasn’t even present at the promotions of the film keeping in mind his health issues. Radhika along with Deepak Dobriyal and the director, Homi Adajania did all the promotions for Angrezi Medium. Talking about the current situation of the country, it’s quite critical. Maharashtra is the most affected state in India with the maximum number of coronavirus cases.

Meanwhile, Irrfan’s son, Babil who studies in London, returned in India on Thursday. He faced difficulties getting back here due to ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. Regarding the same, Irrfan Khan’s wife spilled beans about the condition of students stuck in foreign countries due to restrictions imposed in different countries, including her son.

She drew the attention of the government to the same issue by sharing a post online.

She had written, “As a mother, I am worried as hell, but I don’t understand when the Indian government has been so good with other students, why (is) it not helping Indian students stuck in London? Let the students come back home, my earnest appeal to GoI (Government of India),” reports TOI.

She also informed that her son is quarantined now for two weeks.

We request you to stay together and indoors in this critical situation and also take care of yourself and your loved ones.

