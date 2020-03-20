Coronavirus Pandemic: Disney TO NOT Publish Any Box Office Numbers Until The Cinemas Re-Open

Coronavirus pandemic has taken a huge toll on lives and it’s disrupting the economies of the countries across the globe. Countries like the USA, China, and India, where films have a huge market, are literally going through a crisis. As the cinema business has come to a standstill, Disney has now proclaimed of not releasing any global weekend report.

The official statement released by the company reads, “Given the current large number of theater shutdowns around the globe, Disney will suspend global weekend reporting for the time being. Wishing you and your families the best during these testing times and please be safe.”

Meanwhile, Disney Plus (Disney+) has delayed its India launch via Hotstar owing to the postponement of the Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket season.

Hotstar had rolled out an update, which not only changes the app”s name to Disney+ Hotstar but also adds Disney+ shows.

“We recently announced that Disney+ would launch in India through the Hotstar service in conjunction with the beginning of the Indian Premier League cricket season,” Uday Shankar, President, The Walt Disney Company APAC and Chairman, Star & Disney India, said in a statement on Friday.

“Given the delay of the season, we have made the decision to briefly pause the roll-out of Disney+ and will announce a new revised premiere date for the service soon,” he added.

