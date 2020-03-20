Avengers Actress Evangeline Lilly Refuses To Take Precautions Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Avengers star Evangeline Lilly who played the role of ‘Wasp’ in Ant-Man and the Wasp, has sparked criticism after telling fans that she is refusing to self-isolate because she values “freedom”, and dismissed the coronavirus pandemic as a “respiratory flu”.

Sharing a photo of her “morning tea”, she wrote: “‘Just dropped my kids off at gymnastics camp. They all washed their hands before going in. They are playing and laughing. #businessasusual.”When criticized by fans in the comments section of the post, the Lost star responded: “‘Some people value their lives over freedom, some people value freedom over their lives. We all make our choices.”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Lily angered the fans when she replied to one: ‘Hello Erin, I am living with my father at the moment, who has stage four leukemia. The fans got furious because people aged over 60 or with affected immune systems are considered to be at the highest risk for COVID-19 and have been urged to stay at home.”

Fans criticized her careless attitude as the virus death tolls continue to rise, with the elderly and those with pre-existing medical conditions being most at risk. The public has been advised to self-isolate if they get a new cough or fever, and to stay in their house where possible even when they are well, to avoid passing the virus on to the most vulnerable.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!