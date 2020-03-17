Coronavirus Pandemic: Gangubai Kathiawadi & The Kapil Sharma Show’s Shoot Gets A Red Signal!

Coronavirus Pandemic: Due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, the country has come to a standstill and as a precautionary measure, the government has ordered a shutdown of mobbed places like theatres, gyms, pools and shopping malls. Apart from these, it is also learned that the shoot on film city’s sets has been asked to stop. Following the guidelines, Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi and the shoot of The Kapil Sharma Show is suffering big time.

As per the report in Pinkvilla, Joint Managing Director Of Mumbai Film City, Subhash Borkar confirmed that they have received strict guidelines from Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation and the shoot of the aforementioned film, television show as well as the other shows have been stopped.

He stated, “We are concerned about people health first. Some of the shootings that were happening here are The Kapil Sharma show, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiwadi and many Marathi and Hindi serials. All have been stopped with immediate effect.”

Not just this, many big projects are also put on hold with coronavirus pandemic. Even Hollywood has installed their projects and releases like Mulan, Antlers and New Mutants. We hope that the situation gets settled soon.

