Coolie No. 1 Remake: Varun Dhawan & Sara Ali Khan In “Main Toh Raste Se Ja Raha Tha” Recreation & Other Details

It’s a known fact that Varun Dhawan will be starring in David Dhawan’s upcoming Coolie No. 1 remake and Sara Ali Khan will be the lead actress in the film. Now ahead of Varun’s birthday, more details regarding the film have poured in.

According to Bollywood Hungama, a big announcement about this upcoming remake will be made on Varun’s birthday. At the occasion, *hold your breath* real Coolie No. 1, Govinda along with whole Dhawan clan and Varun’s girlfriend Natasha will be present.

According to the source’s information to the entertainment portal, Varun will not wear the uniform which Govinda wore in Coolie No. 1. The source has been quoted as saying-

“The red coolie’s uniform that Govinda and Amitabh Bachchan wore in Coolie No 1 and Coolie is a thing of the past. If you see the coolies on Matunga station of Mumbai Central they are dressed in jeans and T-Shirt. Ditto Varun.”

The source also revealed that Varun’s character won’t spend much time on the railway station. The source said-

“Once it’s established what Varun’s profession is, the film will quickly move to the comedy and drama outside the railway station.”

Sharing the details about Sara’s character, the source said-

“She will play a feisty outgoing glib talker, just like Karisma.”

The remake will also retain two of the chartbuster songs from the original.

“We plan to keep the original songs as sung by Abhijeet -Chandana Dixit (Husn Hai Suhana) and Kumar Sanu-Alka Yagnik (Main To Raste Se Jaa Raha Tha) in the remake. Why should David Dhawan re-mix those hits when they are popular to this day?”

Now that’s really interesting. Isn’t it?

