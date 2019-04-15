Dhvani Bhanushali who has been on a roll with hits like Leja Re, Main Teri Hoon, and her latest single Vaaste has now set a new record.

Vaaste has been garnering extraordinary responses from audiences all over. The pop singer has set a new record of being the youngest singer to cross 50 million views for Hindi pop single category. Dhvani’s social platforms have been abuzz with messages and compliments praising the number.

Thanking everyone for the overwhelming response, Dhvani said, “The team has worked really hard on this and we are glad that the song could hit the right notes. This song will always be close to my heart as it has set the new record of crossing 50 million views within seven days in Hindi pop music.” The song has also received 1.8 million likes which is another achievement in itself.

Released on YouTube’s number one channel T-Series, Vaaste has been directed by Vinay Sapru & Radhika Rao and has been penned down by Arafat Mehmood. The music has been composed by Tanishk Bagchi who previously composed Dhvani’s Leja Re and Dilbar (Satyameva Jayate)

