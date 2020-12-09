Coolie No 1 that has already seen a lot of delays due to the pandemic is finally hit the digital screens on December 25. Alongside Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan, the David Dhawan directorial also stars Shikha Talsania. The actor who is very excited to be a part of the project joined Koimoi for an exclusive chat. Shikha spoke about working with the team, how special the film is and also the criticism that the trailer received.

Advertisement

For the unversed, Coolie No 1 trailer that released recently did impress a good number of people but also invited a backlash. There was a huge chunk of the audience on the Internet who called the plot of the film problematic. It is the remake of the yesteryear hit which was also directed by David Dhawan and starred Karisma Kapoor and Govinda.

Advertisement

Shikha Talsania while talking to Koimoi exclusively, opened up on the backlash. As per her, she wants everyone who thinks the film is problematic to wait till December 25. Shikha said, I think everyone who has an opinion about the problematic story line should just wait till December 25, watch it. Watch it 25 times, so they can articulate what exactly their problem is and go on with their lives and hopefully enjoy it, and hopefully we can change their minds. Honestly, for me, I am very excited to be a part of a project like this. It’s been made with a lot of love, laughs and entertainment. And I think with the year that we had 2020 definitely deserves a few laughs and Coolie No 1 will give you just.”

“So now, Agar me itna zyada sochti ki doosre kya sochte hai, to main apni zindagi jee na pati. ( If I would have given so much attention to what people think, I would not have been able to live my life),” Shikha Talsania added.

While on that, Shikha also opened on her journey from Wake Up Sid to Coolie No 1. When asked how does she look back at her career, she said, With a lot of love. I have learned a lot of things. It was difficult, I had to be patient. Met some wonderful people along the way that are my closest friends to this day, I have had a lot of fun yaa.”

Coolie No 1 releases on December 25 on Amazon Prime Video.

Must Read: Varun Dhawan Dismisses Rumours Of Stepping In Govinda’s Shoes For Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Remake, Tweets “Behave Yourselves”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube