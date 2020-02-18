CONFIRMED? Shah Rukh Khan Says YES To Rajkumar Hirani’s Film, Other Details OUT

A lot has now been speculated regarding Shah Rukh Khan’s next ever since he took a sabbatical, owing to the Zero debacle. The top contenders in terms of directors remain to be Raj & DK, Atlee Kumar and Rajkumar Hirani, and looks like the superstar has finally given his nod to the latter one.

While Raj & DK recently confirmed that the actor is indeed in talks with them regarding a project, Atlee as well as Hirani have maintained their silence. One thing in common in terms of all of these projects have come out to be a mass entertainer, and we wonder if that’s what SRK is aiming at. Now reports state that he has said yes to the script of the 3 Idiots director and everything is pretty much sorted, right from the scriptwriter to the producers.

A recent report by Deccan Chronicle confirms the same as, “Rajkumari Hirani Productions and Shah Rukh’s Red Chillies will co-produce the SRK starrer. Hirani’s regular writer Abhijat Joshi will script the film, which is about immigration. It will be a light-hearted film but would have a deep dramatic core to it. Most importantly, it is something that Shah Rukh has not done before.”

The report further suggests that in a twist of turns, the filmmaker would not be associating with Vidhu Vinod Chopra, who was earlier been said to co-produce the project.

Well, whether its Atlee Kumar, Rajkumar Hirani or Raj & DK – all we are expecting is an official announcement soon. While SRK was said to be making a big announcement on his birthday last year in November, it’s even been 4 months to that, and fans clearly can’t seem to keep calm anymore!

Whom do you want Shah Rukh Khan to collab with? Share with us in the comment section below.

