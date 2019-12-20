CONFIRMED! Not Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor & Shraddha Kapoor Unite For Luv Ranjan’s Next

Bringing in the breaking news, Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor have come together for a film and the director helming it, is none other than Luv Ranjan. The movies is set to release in March, 2021 and below are all the details you would want to know about the same.

The rumours that Ranbir was doing a film with the Pyaar Ka Punchnama director were doing rounds for the longest time. The speculations have today turned into confirmation as the director announced his untitled next with Ranbir and Shraddha through his production house’s twitter handle.

He wrote, “Luv Ranjan’s next to star Ranbir Kapoor & Shraddha Kapoor. Produced by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg, the film will release on 26th March 2021.”

Luv Ranjan’s next to star Ranbir Kapoor & Shraddha Kapoor. Produced by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg, the film will release on 26th March 2021. — Luv Films (@LuvFilms) December 20, 2019

The film which is set to release on March 26, 2021, is being produced by Luv and Ankur Garg.

Sharing the news on her feed, Shraddha wrote, “Super excited for this!”

Shraddha has been wanting to work with Ranbir and it was last year in an interview with Bollywood Hungama, “I would love to be seen in a film with Ranbir. I have admired Ranbir so much since his first film. I think he is an absolutely fantastic actor. He issomeone who brings something new to the table each and every time. Having said that, I would absolutely love to do a film with him but I have not been offered anything yet with him.”

There were also speculations that Deepika Padukone was supposed to do a film with Ranbir and Luv. Following which there was a debate on Deepika working with a #MeToo accused director and the actress had herself cleared that she won’t work with one. In that case, it might be possible that Shraddha might have replaced Deepika in the film.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!