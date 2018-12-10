Anushka Sharma, after Zero has no project lined up and hence there were speculations that she might be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s next which apparently also stars Salman Khan. But there’s another twist in the story which might bring in disappointment for some of you.

Quote from Anushka Sharma’s spokesperson is just out which reads:

“Anushka Sharma would love to collaborate with Sanjay Leela Bhansali but as of now, there is no truth to the speculations claiming Anushka has been signed for his next. We request you to kindly refrain from reporting on the same.”

So, it’s still some more time before we see a reunion of Sultan duo and fans will have to wait for it. Even there is no official confirmation from Salman Khan’s side for the film but our strong sources hint at him doing it. Salman, at present, is doing Bharat which is slated to release on Eid 2019.

Anushka is currently excited for Zero in which she’s playing Shah Rukh Khan’s love interest. Anushka plays a NASA scientist with cerebral palsy in the film.

Directed by Aanand L. Rai, the story of Zero revolves around three characters played by Shah Rukh, Anushka and Katrina Kaif in the film.