Bharat: These Leaked Pictures Of Salman Khan From The Sets Show The GRANDNESS Of The Film!

After Race 3, superstar Salman Khan is currently busy with his upcoming project Bharat. It marks the second collaboration of director Ali Abbas Zafar, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif after the blockbuster success of Tiger Zinda Hai.

Bharat is shot across various location including Mumbai, Malta and Abu Dhabi. Recently, the team wrapped up the shooting schedule of Abu Dhabi and some leaked pictures from the sets are going viral.

In one picture, the Dabangg actor is seen in sleeveless jacket with suave clean-shaven look.

In another picture, Salman is seen wearing a checkered shirt. With neatly combed hair, the actor reminds us of his look in Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Tubelight.

In Bharat, Superstar will be featured in different looks as the movie traces the journey of a man that starts in 1947 and ends in 2002.

The team of Bharat filmed some crucial scenes at Mezyad Border Post. Since the location was near to Oman Border, the soldiers of UAE army provided the security for shoot. Eyeing for 2019 Eid release, the team is completing schedules at brisk pace. Despite a scorching temperature of 49 degree Celsius, team Bharat dedicatedly worked towards wrapping up the schedule in Abu Dhabi.

Bharat is an official adaptation of the Korean film An Ode To My Father, which is being directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. It is locked for a release on auspicious occasion of Eid in 2019. Apart from Superstar Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, the movie boasts of promising cast including Disha Patani, Tabu, Jackie Shroff, Sunil grover and Nora Fatehi, in key roles. And the recent addition of Varun Dhawan for a special scene has further raised the bar of excitement.