Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor has left a huge void in the Indian Cinema with his demise today morning. While fans have been mourning, it is several other industry veterans like Jitendra Kapoor and Rakesh Roshan who have been missing the late actor.

In a statement released by him, Rishi kapoor’s co-star Jeetendra has said, “The magnitude of his loss and the void he leaves behind will be felt forever. We’ve lost one of our closest friends, our very dear brother and one of the finest human beings. It was an honour to be a part of his life. Our deepest condolences to Neetu, Riddhima, Ranbir and the entire Kapoor family.”

Meanwhile, in his interview with Hindustan Times Rakesh Roshan broke down into tears talking about the veteran Rishi Kapoor. The actor-director has said, “I am not okay at all. How can I be I lost my friend? It is too early to even think of my memories with him, I am still not being able to get over the shock of the news. I can’t believe that he is not with us. I am feeling very, very lonely, He was my friend. I don’t know what to say.”

For the unvered, Rishi Kapoor was fighting a long battle against cancer since 2018. The actor was in New York for treatment for the disease and was frequently visited by industry folks and his son Ranbir Kapoor, along with girlfriend Alia Bhatt.

The news of Rishi Kapoor’s demise was shared by his brother Randhir Kapoor and eventually Rishi’s wife and former actress Neetu Kapoor. Neetu took to her official Instagram handle to share a letter on behalf of the entire Kapoor family, which is also often referred to as the Royal family of B’Town.

