Kanika Kapoor faced massive backlash when the news of her neglecting her COVID-19 status and attending parties in Lucknow broke out. As per the reports now, police have recorded Kanika’s statement about attending the parties and the Baby Doll singer has opened up on how there is negativity and many versions of her story out there. Below is what she has to say.

For the unversed, Kanika Kapoor returned from London on March 9 and was found positive of the Novel Coronavirus on March 20. In the meanwhile, she was blamed that she knew her condition in those 10 days and risked several lives by making public appearances and received wrath.

One of the parties that Kanika Kapoor attended also had BJP leader and former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje and her son Dushyant Singh, in attendance. According to a report in Indian Express, Lucknow’s Sarojini Nagar Inspector Anand Shahi said that the police is interrogating her about her negligence and what exactly happened.

“Police also took photocopies of Kanika’s passport, air tickets and other documents. The statement was recorded at Kanika Kapoor’s residence in Mahanagar area,” he said.

Kanika Kapoor was given a notice to be present at the police station on April 30 to record a statement about the cases on her. In her statement, she said that there have been several versions of her stories floating around. Talking about her diagnosis and all that followed, she said, “negativity thrown at a person does not change the reality”.

Kanika Kapoor in her statement said, “Some of these seem to be fuelled even more because I have chosen to be silent till now. I stayed quiet not because I am wrong but in-fact being fully aware that there have been misunderstandings and wrong exchanges of information. I was giving time for the truth to prevail and for people to reach their own realisation.”

The controversy around Kanika Kapoor did not end here, further when in the self-isolation center, there was news that she was making the job for the health care workers difficult with her tantrums.

