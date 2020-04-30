Irrfan Khan’s Show Shrikant To Re-Run On Doordarshan, Channel Announces As A Homage

We still can’t process Irrfan Khan’s demise and the thought of him not being there on the big screen anymore haunts every fan out there. In this case with the re-run trend already working, Doordarshan has decided to bring Irrfan Khan’s old television show Shrikant back on TV and there can’t be any other way to pay respect to the legend.

As a homage to the talented actor, Doordarshan decided to re-run Shrikant and announced the same on their Twitter handle. The wrote,. “Watch your favourite #IrrfanKhan in Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay’s #Shrikant, this afternoon at 3:30 pm on @DDNational.” Supporting the tweet was a video cut out frim the show.

The show that was directed by Pravin Nischol and starred Farooq Shaikh in the lead, had Irrfan Khan play a pivotal part. The show went on to become loved affair on television. According to the tweet the show will telecast at 3:30 in the noon and fans can switch to the channel to experience their favourite star in the early days of his career.

Meanwhile, this morning reports also claimed that Angrezi Medium said to be his last film might not be the last. As there is a international project with Irrfan Khan in it, ready to release. The film titled Mantra: Song Of Scorpions, is about a girl who heals people by singing. When she realises her life is been poisoned by a man, she sets out on a quest to fin the sing that will heal her.

Irrfan Khan breathed his last yesterday after his 2 years long battle with cancer. Many big name from film industries across the world expressed their grief and love for the star. Some prominent names include Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Natali Portman, Angelina Jolie and Danny Boyle.

