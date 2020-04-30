After Irrfan Khan’s sad demise yesterday, the nation today morning woke up to yet another shocking news. The news about veteran actor Rishi Kapoor’s sad demise spread like wildfire all across social media. The news about Rishi Kapoor’s death today morning was shared by former’s friend and Bollywood megastar, Amitabh Bachchan.

Rishi Kapoor passed away today morning at Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai. The 67-year-old actor had been battling with leukemia for over the past two years.

Along with fans, and many Bollywood celebs, superstars from Telugu Industry too took to their social media handles to express their grief over the demise of Rishi Kapoor.

Tollywood superstars Chiranjeevi, Allu Arjun, Mahesh Babu, and Ram Charan along with many others were in a state of shock after learning the heartbreaking news.

Chiranjeevi: “Devastated to know Rishi Ji is no more. A great friend , A great artiste, heartthrob of millions. Carrier of a Great legacy. Feel so heartbroken at this loss. Farewell my friend #RishiKapoor. Rest in peace.”

Mahesh Babu: “Heartbreaking to hear about #RishiKapoor sir. Yet another irreplaceable loss in our world of cinema… A complete

entertainer and an incredibly talented actor… A true legend. My deepest

condolences and strength to Ranbir and his family. May his soul rest in peace.”

Allu Arjun: “Grief-stricken by the demise of the charismatic actor Rishi Kapoor ji . A Versatile Performer… who I always admired . An actor from a legendary family entertaining us for decades gone too soon . Condolences to the entire family . RIP . #Rishikapoor”

Ram Charan: “Heartbreaking to know that #RishiKapoor Ji is no more. Another stalwart of Indian cinema leaves us today. My deepest condolences and strength to the Mr. Kapoor’s family.”

