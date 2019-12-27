China Celebrates 10th Anniversary Of Aamir Khan’s 3 Idiots, Trend #FilmOfTheCentury

3 Idiots, an Indian Hindi-language comedy film, has celebrated its 10th anniversary in China with the fans of the movie taking to Twitter to hail it as the “Film of the Century”.

The film tells the story of two adults who head out on a trip to find their extraordinary college friend who used to encourage them to pursue careers they were really passionate about back when they were younger.

Debuting in Chinese mainland cinemas two years after its Indian release, the film may not have been a box-office winner, but it received high praise from audiences. On Chinese media review platform Douban, the film has a 9.2/10 based on 1.18 million user reviews – the 13th highest-rated film on the platform, the Global Times reported.

“3 Idiots” is also notable because it introduced Indian actor Aamir Khan, the hero of the film, to Chinese audiences. After “3 Idiots“, he would go on to act in several other impressive films such as “P.K.” in 2014, “Dangal” in 2016 and “Secret Superstar” in 2018.

The actor-director posted a video on Sina Weibo on Wednesday to extend his gratitude to his Chinese fans for loving and admiring the film.

“In my wildest dreams, I haven’t thought that people in China would see my film and would like the film and it’ll be the start of our relationship between me and the audience in China,” Khan said in the video.

“I love Three Idiots so much that I recommend it to nearly everyone I know,” Zhao Hongyu, a 29-year-old middle school teacher told the Global Times.

Having watched Khan’s other films, Zhao said she admires the star for his sincerity and determination in tackling tough issues.

“Khan’s films usually focus on social issues. For example, ‘3 Idiots‘ criticized India’s exam-oriented education system and ‘Dangal‘ drew audiences’ attention toward gender equality,” Zhao said.

Lin Xi, a veteran film critic, commended Khan for his acting abilities.

“Khan impressed the audience so much by playing an 18- or 19-year-old university student when he was actually 44,” Lin told the Global Times.

3 Idiots can be considered the opening chapter to a golden era for Indian films in China.

“After the success of ‘3 Idiots‘, many Indian films did great at the box office in China,” Lin noted.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!