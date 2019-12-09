Chhapaak Trailer Release Date: Makers Of Deepika Padukone Starrer Unveil The News With A Metaphorical Video!

The Deepika Padukone starrer Chhapaak is a true-life story based on acid attack survivor, Meghna Gulzar directorial, also starring Vikrant Massey is all set to release tomorrow.

The trailer of Chhapaak is releasing ‘World Human Rights Day’ which is a perfect coincidence given that it’s based on the life and survival of an acid attack victim.

The makers took to social media and shared, “A moment is all it takes. The #Chhapaak Trailer comes out tomorrow. Film to release on 10th January 2020. Meghna Gulzar Directs. Produced by Fox Star Studios, Deepika Padukone’s KA Entertainment & Meghna Gulzar’s Mriga Films. Co-stars Vikrant Massey.”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Meghna Gulzar is known for her bold choices when it comes to movies, she never disappoints you when it comes to giving an impactful concept with a real punch. Her next project Chapaak starring Deepika Padukone is a live example.

It is not the first time Megna Gulzar came up with the impactful concept. In the year 2015, she delivered ‘Talvar‘ and then with ‘Raazi‘ and now she is all set to amaze the audience with a great yet impactful concept.

Chhapaak, which highlights the life of an acid attack survivor puts forth the confidence of the victim to be taken as a lesson and marks her as an inspiration for those who have faced a similar situation.

Helmed by Meghna Gulzar, Chhapaak is all set to release on 10th January, 2020.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!