Pati Patni Aur Woh Box Office Day 3 Early Trends: Passes The Weekend With Flying Colours!

Pati Patni Aur Woh starring Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday as leads, released last Friday and has initiated a great run at the box office. Starting from its Day 1 numbers of 9.10 crores at the box office, the Mudassar Aziz directorial has only witnessed a further rise with each coming day, bringing in good amount as a weekend total.

The movie which showcases Kartik as Pati, Ananya as Who and Bhumi as the Patni, had pulled in audiences with its entertainment factor beyond expectations. After adding a total of 21.43 crores till Saturday, Pati Patni Aur Woh as per the early trends flowing in, has added another 13-14 crores to its kitty.

This brings the overall collection of Pati Patni Aur Woh to 34.43-35.43 crores. The movie has already emerged as the highest opener ever for Kartik Aaryan, now with such numbers, looks like if the pace continues, it might end up becoming his highest grosser till date too!

Meanwhile, the movie is also witnessing a clash at the box office with Arjun Kapoor-Kriti Sanon’s period drama, Panipat. However, good news for the makers comes in the form that each day, Pati Patni Aur Woh has emerged victorious over it so far, and is turning out to be the cine goers’ first choice.

Director Mudassar Aziz has reacted to people criticising a dialogue delivered by Bhumi Pednekar in the upcoming comedy, Pati Patni Aur Woh, where her character is seen saying she loves sex.

“Why do you have a problem when a woman says she loves sex? Why is that adult humour? When a man says he loves sex, you are okay with it, but when a woman says she loves sex, everyone has a problem. Why can’t a woman like sex? Does that make her a person of less character? Sex is as pleasurable for a man as it is for a woman,” said Aziz, interacting with the media while promoting the film.

