Chhapaak Social Experiment: Deepika Padukone Walks The Crowded Streets Of Mumbai As Malti & People’s Reaction Will Overwhelm Your Heart

Chhapaak Social Experiment: Deepika Padukone – Vikrant Massey starrer Chhapaak is making all the right kind of noises currently. With just a few days away from its release, the actress and the team of the film including director Meghna Gulzar are leaving no stones unturned to promote the film. In the same attempt, the makers of the film have now released a heartwarming video featuring Deepika.

In the video, we see Deepika Padukone step out in the city of Mumbai dressed as Malti, an acid attack survivor. Deepika is covered in prosthetics and no one is able to recognise her in her getup. She wanders the streets of the city with fellow acid attack survivors to see how people react after seeing her. The response will overwhelm you for sure.

The video begins with Deepika saying, “Whenever Deepika steps out, people recognise her. Sometimes I want to hide,” and goes into her vanity van. She then steps out dressed like her character from the film, Malti and is joined by other acid attack survivors who also feature in the film.

They go to a cell phone store, a grocery store, a jewellery store and a flea market to see how people behave around them. While many people sweetly talk to the girls and help them out, we also see people giving the looks, making faces and ignoring the ladies, which is heart-wrenching. Deepika ended the video with a strong message. She said, “What I have learnt through the day is that some things are right in front of your eyes but you don’t realise it. It’s important to change your perspective.”

Earlier, Deepika also claimed that being able to not look like Deepika was liberating. “It was so liberating, it was so liberating because people did not recognize me. We were shooting in Delhi and of course, later the news spread that this film is being shot and I am there. Anywhere we were shooting, I could go without being recognized.”

“People would look at me, they were curious about my face but did not recognize me. Some people were like, is it her, is it not her. It was liberating because it has been a while since I have been able to just go out like that,” she added.

Chhapaak is a story based on the real-life story of Laxmi Agarwal, who was attacked with acid at the age of 15 and fought against the selling of acid in markets after the incident. The film is directed by Meghna Gulzar and will release on January 10.

