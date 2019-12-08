Chhapaak: Meghna Gulzar Feels There Is An Uncanny Resemblance Between Deepika Padukone & Laxmi Aggarwal

Deepika Padukone starrer much-awaited Chhapaak‘s trailer is all set to release on December 10. The D Day is very close and interestingly it happens to be World Human Rights Day.

Director Meghna Gulzar’s film is based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Aggarwal and hence she feels ecstatic with this pleasant coincidence.

During a recent conversation with TOI, Meghna said, “It is a nice coincidence that the trailer of Chhapaak is releasing on World Human Rights Day. The story is about the act of acid violence which violates the life of victims both physically and mentally, thus, taking away their right to life. I couldn’t have asked for better synchronicity of the day for the release of the trailer. This actually was not on our mind, but now that this has happened it’s like a higher-order alignment working out and I am extremely grateful for that”.

She also talked about why Deepika was her first choice for the film. Meghna has been quoted as saying, “For me, Deepika was the absolute right fit for this role. Firstly, for her physicality, as there is an uncanny resemblance between Laxmi and her. Also, I have seen Laxmi’s picture before she was attacked. Secondly, as an actor, the craft that Deepika brings onto a film is very critical for me and the film. That was the kind of performance that was required. I don’t think I would have made the film without Deepika as I don’t see who else I could have cast for this film.”

Also starring Vikrant Massey in lead, the film is slated to release on January 10, 2020. With this film, Deepika will be coming back on the big screen exactly after 2 years. Her last film Padmaavat released in January 2018.

