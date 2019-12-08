Kerry Katona: “I’m So Grateful For So Many Different Things Even For My Rocky Road”

Singer Kerry Katona, 39, whose ex-husband George Kay died earlier this year, has revealed that she takes a Bible with her when she is on the road.

She posted on Instagram where she reflected on having a “rocky” year and admitted that she is thankful for having a tough time to “learn from her past mistakes”, reports mirror.co.uk.

Kerry wrote to her fans: “Good morning you beautiful people well I’m away now on panto but bring a little bit of home with with me… my gratitude book and me Bible!

“I’m so grateful for so many different things even for my rocky road it’s led me to where I am today. Learn from your past mistakes embrace and accept them and hold your hands up to them!

“It’s almost end of a year and in my family‘s case as many of you it’s been a very tough year but again I’m grateful I’m happy and I’m extremely blessed I know they’re still going to be bumps on the road no family is perfect.

“Life isn’t always easy but that’s what makes it fun the challenges ahead the new adventure we face we’ve got this people let’s do this sh**!”

Alongside the caption was a photo of her Bible and a notebook — which she writes what she is grateful for in.

Kerry’s former spouse, who was father to her five-year-old daughter Dylan-Jorge, passed away from a suspected overdose earlier this year.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!