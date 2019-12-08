Bala Producer Dinesh Vijan To Come Up With His Own OTT Platform

Dinesh Vijan has lately become one of the best movie producers in Bollywood. His recent release Bala is still doing incredibly well at the box office. His other films like Badlapur, Hindi Medium, Luka Chuppi emerged as money-spinners at the box office which no one really expected.

A source close to Peeping Moon has revealed that Dinesh is planning to come up with his own OTT platform under his banner Maddock Films. “Almost every Bollywood production house is taking a digital plunge today. They have either already started producing web films and shows or prepping for it. With a spike in the demand for digital content, the filmmakers are no longer restricting themselves to two and half hour storytelling medium and experimenting with long-term storytelling that’s simply impossible to release in theatres.”

The source further added, “Dinesh is the latest to join the digital bandwagon, however, unlike others, he has followed the footsteps of Karan Johar who launched a separate division called Dharmatic Entertainment early this year especially to produce contents for OTT platforms.”

Dinesh has reportedly locked two projects for the same with Stree and Bala director, Amar Kaushik and Angrezi Medium director, Homi Adajania. The projects are titled Substitute and Saas, Bahu Aur Cocaine respectively. Both projects are small budget and going to entertaining family dramas based on the small towns with realism though. The script for the projects are ready and locked and just waiting for a formal announcement and are slated to go on floors next year.

