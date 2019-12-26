Chhapaak: Deepika Padukone & Vikrant Massey Share A Special Message With #AbLadnaHai

Deepika Padukone is all set for her upcoming release Chhapaak, now the actress has shared the special unit from the film which will definitely move you to take a step ahead for a change.

The unit will make you believe in ‘One Can Bring a Change’ and will definitely create a huge impact on society.

Deepika Padukone took to her social media and shared the unit with the caption, “Badlaav ki neev shuruaat hoti hai…Badalna hai… #AbLadnaHai http://bit.ly/AbLadnaHai”.

Along with Deepika, Laxmi Agarwal has also posted on her social media and took a step ahead to bring the change.

The trailer of the film has already left the fans speechless with the spine chilling narrative. After receiving love from the audience even the celebrities were in awe with Deepika Padukone never forgetting storytelling.

Directed by Meghna Gulzar, produced by Fox Star Studios, Deepika Padukone’s KA Production, Meghna Gulzar & Govind Singh Sandhu’s Mriga Films, written by Atika Chohan and Meghna Gulzar, Chhapaak is set to hit theatres on 10th January 2020.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!