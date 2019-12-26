Ekta Kapoor Offered Naagin To Katrina Kaif & Priyanka Chopra; Shares Their HILARIOUS Reactions!

Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin franchise is one of the most successful running television shows on the Indian diaspora. While the show is in its fourth season, Ekta has now revealed that she wanted to make the story as a film and not as a serial that too starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas or Katrina Kaif.

Yes, you read that right. Ekta in an interview with Film Companion opened up recently while she was talking on the comparison between the South and Hindi film industry. The panel was talking on the fact that the five highest-grossing Hindi films only have one Hindi film which is Dangal and the other four include two dubbed Baahubali’s, 2.0 and Avengers: Endgame.

Ekta while expressing how South doesn’t have the pressure to associate big names, said, “Not many people know this that after dirty picture I decide to make Naagin as a film. And I decided to take that concept to two actresses. I still remember I went to Katrina and told her about my idea. She said after dirty picture you want to make something path-breaking and I told her I am making Naagin. She looked at me and thought I had smoked up something really nice and I think she wanted my dealer’s number which of course is a joke.”

“But Katrina was like you want to make something like Naagin in today’s time. Will India watch? “

Further, she added, “Then I went to PeeCee (Priyanka Chopra Jonas) and I think it was about that time she was going abroad. And she sounded interested. But after that I got so disillusioned when I herd both the girls in doubt about the Indian audience accepting it. I was like I want to make a show out of it, and then Baahubali came at the same time. And we did Naagin on TV because we could take the risk, I had to have an attachment of a big star. The south doesn’t do that, they don’t need to go to a big name for taking that leap of faith. But I genuinely wanted one big actress to say yes and to make one 200 crore solo heroine film and break the barriers of the gender and take Indian folklore and everything else is history.”

Naagin which is in its fourth season has already seen TV biggies such as Surbhi Jyoti, Mouni Roy, Anita Hasnandani. Karishma Tanna, Adaa Khan and many more portraying the pivotal characters.

