Chehre: Shooting Of Emraan Hashmi’s Film Comes To A Standstill, Find Out What Happened On The Sets

The shooting of Emraan Hashmi’s upcoming film Chehre was stalled in the national capital a few days ago.

According to a source, the shoot of Chehre was stopped after a few fans entered the shooting premises in Chattarpur and refused to leave from the location.

Due to ruckus on the set, the shoot had to be stalled and Emraan had to leave the premises. Police were called to stabilize the situation.

Talking about the same, Emraan said: “We were shooting for an intense scene and there were people who suddenly gathered from the nearby area.

“I was overwhelmed to see them but it was a scary situation as the shoot had to be stalled because-the crowd was a bit of out of control. The crew had to call the police and I was asked to leave the set to avoid any unwanted situation.”

After procuring tightened security, the cast and crew resumed shooting in Delhi.

The film has been in the headlines lately when Kriti Kharbanda who was earlier a part of the film had to walk out. While the makers and the actor called it a cordial decision, there is no particular reason that has come out.

Meanwhile, television actress Krystle D’Souza replaced Kriti and is now making her debut with Chehre. Her entry was confirmed by the makers last week.

Directed by Rumi Jaffery, Chehre also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Samir Soni and Krystle D’Souza. It is scheduled to release in April 2020.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!