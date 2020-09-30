Actor Chandan Roy Sanyal says his latest project intensified the thrill of acting for him.

Chandan’s new project is the four-film anthology, “Forbidden Love”, which depicts the themes of love, relationships and marriage.

He stars in one of the four films of the anthology titled “Rules Of The Game”. Co-starring Aahana Kumra, it is directed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury of the “Pink” fame.

In this film, Chandan essays the role of a husband eager to revive the spark in his married life.

” ‘Rules Of The Game’ intensified the thrill of acting for me. I was excited to have the opportunity to work with Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury. Anybody who has seen the film will agree that it is an unusual story,” said Chandan Roy Sanyal.

Have you watched Forbidden Love? Let us know your reviews on the same in the comments below.

