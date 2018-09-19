Chalo Jeete Hain: Makers Host A Special Screening On PM Narendra Modi’s Birthday For 27000 Students

Producer Mahaveer Jain’s short film, Chalo Jeete Hain, directed by Mangesh Hadawale and presented by Aanand L Rai is inspired from a childhood incident of Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The inspiring short film aims at spreading core message of selfless giving and kindness and imbibes the culture of living for others. Accordingly, the makers have already showcased the movie to thousands of school kids across the country, especially rural areas, with the pledge of ‘I Promise Myself’.

It is with this intent that the makers had decided to host a special screening of Chalo Jeete Hain for 27,000 tribal students of Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences – KISS in Bhubaneswar on the occasion of Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday (17th September).

KISS is a residential home for 27000 poorest of the poor indigenous children who are provided holistic education from Kindergarten to Post Graduation along with lodging, boarding, health care facilities besides vocational, life skills empowerment.

The inspiring short film has got massive response nationwide and encouraging reviews from viewers. It has also created a huge impact on the minds and hearts of millions.