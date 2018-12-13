Celebration Time For Nora Fatehi As Dilbar Becomes The Most Googled Song Of 2018

Breaking all the records and setting new ones, Dilbar from Satyameva Jayate has definitely been the party anthem of the year 2018. While the fans usually don’t go well with the remixes of songs, Dilbar was a surprise factor when it broke the internet. Everything about the song was a perfect hit – the singer, the added lyrics and the star who grooved to the tunes of it! Nora Fatehi took the internet by storm with her sexy moves and heated sexy avatar. Despite the song being launched a few months ago, it still tops the list chartbusters.

Well, with the year coming to an end, Dilbar undoubtedly remains the favorite party anthem for all as it has been now declared as the most Googled Song for 2018 in India. It has surely added another feather in the golden hat of the song. Nora celebrated the news too as she took her Instagram to show her excitement for the same.

We congratulate the entire team too! Interestingly, the actress just released the Arabic version of the song. She is currently shooting for Batla House in Mussoorie.